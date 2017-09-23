The Supreme Court on Friday came across a plea and admitted that it was beyond its power to help the petitioner, who was aking authorities to "abolish" mosquitoes.

A two-judge bench of the apex court that was hearing the case told the petitioner it could not find a solution to his problem.

"We are not Gods. Don't ask us to do things which only the God can do," the bench said, according to a Press Trust of India report.

The bench dismissed the petition, which blamed the government for the number of deaths taking place due to mosquitoes and diseases borne by them.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in one of its reports, has mentioned that mosquitoes had kill over 725,000 people globally every year. Scientists and public health experts have for decades failed to controll this creature.

But the petitioner, Dhanesh Ieshdhan, was not convinced by this and thought the court's intervention might help.

Ieshdhan, the chairman of social organisation Voice of India, asked the court to direct the government to frame "unified guidelines to abolish mosquitoes which cause mosquito-borne diseases."

Expressing their helplessness, the bench in turn told Ieshdhan — who a PTI report has called Leshdhan — that they could not issue such direction to the government authorities to eliminate the mosquitoes from the country.

The bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said it was impractical to walk up to every house and say there was a mosquito or a house fly and ask the resident to get rid of it.

Mosquito experts and entomologists unanimously agreed that there is no way that world would get rid of mosquitoes, which have the potential to spread some deadly viruses like Zika, dengue and chikungunya.