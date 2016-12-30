Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's previous flick Housefull 3 had a good run at the box office and now, he is set to roll out his home production movie. Titled Lefty, the film is said to be a sci-fi thriller and the makers are in search of the leading actress.

Oscars 2017: Aishwarya Rai's film Sarbjit makes an independent entry

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wanted to step in as the lead actress in the movie. But husband Abhishek turned down the request as he wants a younger face opposite him. "Since it's a home production, Ash was keen on doing the film. But Abhi has instructed his team to look for a fresh, young face to play the leading lady. He thinks Ash may be too mature for the role," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Abhishek's home production, Lefty, will be directed by Prabhu Deva and co-produced by Bunty Walia. Abhishek will play the role of a superhero, who saves the city with his special ability to sense trouble with his left hand.

Meanwhile, the news of turning down Aishwarya for the film will disappoint Bollywood fans. The couple is one of the most loved jodis in Bollywood, in both on and off screen.

Aishwarya made a comeback in the industry last year with Sanjay Gupta's Jazbaa. She made people fall in love with her once again in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and in Sarbjit this year. Currently, Ash and Abhi are in Dubai to celebrate the New Year with their adorable daughter Aaradhya.