Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reportedly keen to explore the world of social media but her husband Abhishek Bachchan does not approve of the decision.

It has been reported that Aishwarya wants to interact with her fans on Twitter and Facebook but Abhishek does not want her to enter social media. Although Abhishek himself is on Twitter and Facebook, Aishwarya's husband apparently is not sure if the actress will be able to handle the problems that come along social media.

Many celebrities become subjected to trolls, criticism and jokes on Twitter, including Abhishek himself, and that perhaps worries him. He apparently is not sure if Aishwarya will be able to tackle the unwanted criticisms that she might have to come across if she joins social media.

The gorgeous actress had plans to join social media and promote her last movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but Abhishek was not in agreement with the decision, according to Catch News.

Several celebrities prefer to promote their movies on social media and interact with fans. However, there are some select few stars like Aishwarya, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan among others who prefer to stay aloof from such platforms.

Aishwarya, who was last seen playing a seductress role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, seems to be enjoying some family time currently. There is not much buzz about any of her upcoming movie.