Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently could have fallen prey to a wardrobe malfunction, but caring husband Abhishek Bachchan made sure that did not happen.

Aishwarya and Abhishek recently partied with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. The actress wore a short denim dress, and looked absolutely gorgeous as always. As expected, several shutterbugs were waiting outside the designer's house to capture pictures of the stars during their exit.

After clicking pictures of Abhishek and Karan, the paparazzi turned towards Aishwarya to some good pictures. Everything was fine until her hubby felt one of the camerapersons had clicked some low-angle pictures of Aishwarya.

He called the cameraman, and apparently warned him against taking any awkward photo of Aishwarya. When the person convinced him that he had not taken any inappropriate photo, Abhishek was relieved, and the couple left the venue in a car.

Actresses are often clicked in awkward positions, and sme even fall victim to embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions.

Hence, it is understandable that Abhishek's was conscious about all these, especially when his wife was wearing a short dress.

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Fanney Khan that also features Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Some pictures of the former Miss World from the sets of the film were leaked on social media recently.

The photos were leaked reportedly after someone from the crew suffered an accident on the sets. It was reported that a speeding bike had hit one of the team members.

Being directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is Aishwarya's first film after the hit movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Although the actress' first two comeback movies — Jazbaa and Sarbjit — could not have much of an impact at the box office, she had come back with a bang with the multi-starrer ADHM.

