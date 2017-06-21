On Tuesday evening, the inevitable happened. Anil Kumble left his post as the India cricket team coach. As expected, numerous cricket fans pulled the gun on Virat Kohli, while some sat back and just debated on why do we even have a coach for the cricket team.

Player power has definitely been a key in cricket, and it has been witnessed time and again. From Shahid Afridi (captain) vs Waqar Younis (coach) to Sourav Ganguly (captain) vs Greg Chappell (coach) and now Kohli vs Kumble, it has been the captains who have always had the last word.

The post of 'coach', some say, has become a complete farce. Even former India cricket team player Krishnamachari Srikkanth mentioned to TV channel CNN News 18 in a debate on Tuesday night that the position has been made to look silly and baseless, and that there is absolutely no need to have positions like batting coach, fielding coach and so on as well.

One of India's key sports figures, shooter Abhinav Bindra, has taken to Twitter to speak about the importance of a coach in a person or team's career in the long term. The tweet came just moments after Kumble brought out his statement, where he revealed that it was ultimately the captain's disinterest to work with him that made the legendary spinner take such a decision, shocking the whole of India.