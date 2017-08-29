In the aftermath of the events of 9/11, India succeeded in convincing the global community that the struggle for freedom in Kashmir was terrorism, said Abdul Basit, Islamabad's former ambassador to India, while speaking at a seminar on Monday, as reported by Dawn.

To revive the Kashmir issue on global platforms, Pakistan should drop its 'apologetic stance' and move towards an active diplomacy, he added.

Basit was speaking to journalists at the seminar titled "Indian Designs to Change Demography of Kashmir — Violation of UN Resolutions and International Law", conducted by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR).

The former ambassador felt India, though wanted to start a dialogue with Pakistan, was not ready to talk about Kashmir. Whereas, for Pakistan, Kashmir is the main issue to be resolved.

"We need to make a productive policy as the people of Kashmir are not ready to accept the Indian control. We don't have to start backdoor diplomacy as it will not be productive," he maintained.

When asked to comment on Pakistan-USA relations, Basit said it was marked by disagreements. The US does not want peace to prevail in Afghanistan. "On the other hand, peace in Pakistan is linked directly to peace in Afghanistan. We need to convince the US media and their think tanks that there is no divergence in interests of Pakistan and the US," he asserted.

While experts urge Islamabad to speak up against India's efforts to alter Kashmir's demography, Basit suggested they should concentrate on border management.

'Kashmiris, don't go for family planning'

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq came with a rather unconventional idea. Addressing the journalists, he advised Kashmiris to not go for family planning as India wanted to bring demographic change in India-held Kashmir (IHK).

"It is unfortunate that not a single international human rights organisation has been allowed to go to IHK. However, I am sure that the Kashmiris will never stop their legitimate struggle," he felt.

"After killing Burhan Wani, India has been trying to give Kashmiris the message that they should negotiate, otherwise the special status of Kashmir would be withdrawn," he said as quoted by Dawn.