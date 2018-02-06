A 5-year-old boy has been rescued by the Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire with the kidnappers. The boy was abducted from his school bus on January 25, despite the heightened security arrangements and police deployment in place for the Republic Day, the ASEAN Summit, and the Padmaavat protests.

During the encounter, one of the kidnappers was shot dead by the police, while another was injured.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar was quoted by the Indian Express as saying that the minor was rescued following a lead provided by one of the persons relaying information to the kidnappers.

However, he refused to share any more details of the case.