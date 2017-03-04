The scorpion-badged performance specialist under FCA group, Abarth, is gearing up to unveil 595 Pista at the upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

Revived in 2007 after a 32-year hiatus, the iconic 595's new special edition is nowhere related to Pista, the dry fruit in the cashew family. Pista in Italian means race track, and Abarth 595 Pista is definitely a track-spec edition.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS launched at Rs 8.69 lakh; all you need to know

The special edition is powered by a 1.4-litre four-cylinder T-jet mill that develops 157bhp of power and 230Nm of torque. The mill is paired with a mechanical five-speed transmission while it can be fitted with a sequential transmission along with shift paddles on demand. The hot hatch has a rated top speed of 216 km/h and the car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds.

The racing orientation of the car is further accentuated with the perforated and ventilated brake discs, Koni rear suspension with FSD technology and high-performance Abarth Record Monza exhaust with dual mode and four tailpipes.

Abarth 595 Pista is available in two body types -- sedan and convertible -- and five body colours -- Campovolo Grey, Gara White, Abarth Red, Record Grey and Scorpion Black. The car gets matt black 17-inch Formula alloy with 205/45 tyres and fog lights as standard.

Abarth 595 Pista allows buyers to choose the colour of the front and rear bumper insert, rear-view mirror caps and brake callipers (black, red or yellow). The door handles and the specific '595 Pista' badge holder comes with titanium finish.

The convertible version is also offered with optional aluminium cap on the roof, Xenon headlights and tinted rear windows. There is a Sky Dome electric glass sunroof on the sedan version.

On the interior, the seats are height adjustable and finished in fabric or optional leather. The instrument panel with 7-inch TFT colour display, matt grey dashboard, manual climate control system and sporty leather steering wheel spruces up the interior. Automatic climate control and electro-chromic rear-view mirror are available on demand.