Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB De Villiers will miss their IPL 2017 clash against Gujarat Lions in Rajkot on Tuesday, due to an injury. The player had missed the first two RCB matches due to back injury as well.

RCB seems to have been hurt with injuries this season. Virat Kohli did not play the initial three matches in IPL 2017, due to shoudler injury. Opener KL Rahul was ruled out of the tenth edition even before a single ball was bowled.

Things cannot get any bad for RCB, who have suffered a worst possible start in the IPL 2017. They have lost four of their five matches in the competition, and De Villiers will be a big miss for RCB against Lions.

Though De Villiers' exploits will be missed by RCB fans, it gives Chris Gayle another chance to shine in the competition. Gayle has had a poor IPL 2017 so far, scoring 60 runs in three appearances. As a result, RCB have had to drop Gayle too.

Disappointed to be missing the match tonight for RCB, due to injury. Good luck to @imVkohli and the team. Lets go @RCBTweets !! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 18, 2017

If De Villiers was fit, Shane Watson might have had to face the axe in the playing XI. So, Watson and Gayle should both play for RCB in Rajkot. With no De Villiers, the duo has to play an important role with the bat, and other players in the middle order will also be under pressure to deliver.

Kohli, who has looked in good form in IPL 2017, will have to be at his best against Gujarat Lions, and shoulder responsibility for RCB at the top of the order.