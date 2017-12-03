Popular Television actress Aashka Goradia and Brent Globe got married on December 3. The bride shared live video on Facebook, giving glimpses of her fat Indian wedding.

Dressed in a gorgeous red bridal attire, Aashka looked stunning on her special day. The video shows both Aashka and her husband Brent. The latter is seen sporting a completely Indian groom look.

The marriage happened in Ahmedabad, and it was apparently a traditional Gujarati style wedding. The venue held a huge space where the guests were seen enjoying the big celebration.

Earlier, Aashka and Brent had tied the knot under Christian rituals on Friday. She had shared videos of that as well on social media. She was seen in a white bridal dress, and her husband had chosen a blue suit on that day.

After having a Christian wedding, Aashka and her man now underwent a Gujarati style wedding. Mouni Roy had appeared as the bridesmaid on that day. The newly-wed couple is truly doing everything possible to make their special moments memorable.

Aashka had earlier said that Brent himself wanted to get married in Gujarat, hometown of the actress. Having the wedding in Ahmedabad was Brent's idea as the first Indian wedding he attended was that of my cousin's in Ahmedabad and ever since he has been keen on us commemorating this special day of our lives in Gujarat. And yes he is a big fan of Gujarati cuisine as he loves his aam ras, theplas, and khaman dhokla. American Ban Gaya Gujarati," Aashka had told a daily earlier.

The Naagin actress has been dating Brent for quite some time after meeting him in the US. The couple was also seen as participants in Nach Baliye 8. Check some other interesting videos and photosfrom their wedding: