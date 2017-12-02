The traditional pre-wedding ceremonies of television actress Aashka Goradia has kick-started with the mehendi ceremony on December 2.

Aashka's close friend and Naagin 2 co-star Mouni Roy has shared a few pictures from the mehendi ceremony where the gorgeous bride is seen sporting heavy jewellery as she gets ready for the occasion.

Aashka Goradia bachelorette party: Mouni Roy, Mahhi Vij and others attend star-studded party [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

Aashka got hitched to Brent Globe in a Christian wedding on December 1 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Several pictures from her white wedding made its way to the internet where the bride was seen beaming with happiness in a white gown as she took wedding vows with Brent.

Post the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, Aashka will once again marry Brent in a traditional Gujarati wedding on December 3.

Aashka met Brent at an event in the US and soon started dating. Brent even moved to India to be with his ladylove. The much-in-love couple had also participated in Nach Baliye 8 and had wowed the audience with their brilliant performances.

Talking about Brent's love for Indian culture and cuisines, Aashka had earlier told the Times of India: "Having the wedding in Ahmedabad was Brent's idea as the first Indian wedding he attended was that of my cousin's in Ahmedabad and ever since he has been keen on us commemorating this special day of our lives in Gujarat. And yes he is a big fan of Gujarati cuisine as he loves his aam ras, theplas, and khaman dhokla. American Ban Gaya Gujarati!"