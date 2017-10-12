The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, October 12, acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the sensational Aarushi Talwar murder case.

The verdict in the case of the murder of the 14-year-old girl came four years after her parents were convicted of the murder by a CBI court.

Though the verdict was supposed to be given in September, a high court bench comprising Justice BK Narayana and Justice AK Mishra had to postpone the date after Aarushi's parents Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI court in Ghaziabad, filed an appeal.

3 pm IST: The judges have acquitted the Talwars of Aarushi's murder.

2:55 pm IST: Judges have begun pronouncing the verdict.

2:45 pm IST: The judges have entered the Allahabad High Court.

2:40 pm IST: The CBI had described the murder case as "rarest of rare". A few pieces of evidence that led them to convict Aarushi's parents include their presence in the flat at the time of murders.

It was also argued that they would have obviously heard any commotion or cry from their daughter's room because the wall separating their bedrooms was thin.

Hemraj's body was found on terrace and the door was locked from outside. Moreover there was no evidence of any forced entry into the house, which meant it was an insider's job.

2:35 pm IST: Here's a timeline of the events of the past 9 years

2:30 pm IST: Aarushi Talwar Murder Case judgment will be pronounced at 2:45 pm.

2:20 pm IST: Security has been increased around Allahabad High Court.The courtroom is also packed as the Judge will pronounce the verdict in a while.

2:10 pm IST: The Allahabad High Court will be begin the proceedings of the judgement in 20 minutes.

Timeline of the Aarushi's murder case

2008

On the morning of May 16, 2008 Aarushi was found dead with her throat slit in her bedroom in flat no. L-32 Jalvayu Vihar in Noida. Initially, Hemraj was suspected of killing AArushi.

However, Hemraj's body was found found on the terrace of Talwar's residence the next day.

As preliminary investigations reveals that both the murders were done with ne with surgical precision, an insider was suspected of being involved in the killings.

When the name of former domestic help Vishnu Sharma came up in the acse, the Delhi polcei also joined the probe.

After talking to Aarushi's friends, the police suspected her parents of being involved in her murder.

On May 23, Rajesh was arrested for double murders.

When the CBI took over the case from the Noida police on June1, the couple underwent lie detection tests.

The CBI later declared the case to be a "blind case".

Though Rajesh Talwar's initial bail plea was refused by Ghaziabad magistrate, he was granted a bail on July 12.

2009

Rajesh Talwar underwent a narco- analysis test between February 15 to February 20 but even this did not yield any new information.

On December 29, 2009 the CBI team filed a closure report citing "insufficient evidence." Though the servants were acquitted, the Talwars remained prime suspects.

2011

However, in 2011, a trial court rejected CBI's closure report and summoned Aarushi's parents to face charges of murders. When all efforts to dismiss the trial court's decision failed, the Talwar couple approached the Supreme Court.

2012

But the Supreme Court also said that the Talwar couple will have to undergo the murder trails before the Ghaziabad magistrate.

2013

Aarushi's parents were convicted for the double-murder and sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Ghaziabad in November 2013.