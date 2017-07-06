A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against three MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on charges of molestation and assault inside the Delhi Legislative Assembly. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Amanatullah Khan, Jarnail Singh and Somnath Bharti have been named in the case filed at Civil Lines police station in north Delhi on Wednesday, June 5. The woman, a resident of west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, has accused the three MLAs of beating and manhandling her during the Delhi Assembly session on June 28.

In the police complaint, the woman alleged that she was waiting outside the main building because she did not have an entry pass. "I was peacefully standing when Jarnail Singh and Amanatullah Khan came outside and cornered me into a room where two people were already being beaten up. Later Somnath Bharti also joined," she said in her complaint.

"A FIR under section 323/342/354/ 354A(1)/509/34 IPC was registered at Civil Lines police station on the complaint of a lady against 3 MLAs about the incident of June 28 Investigation is in progress," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal was quoted as saying by the Hindu.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that the complaint has not reached his office yet and that the police "cannot lodge any FIR pertaining to an incident within Vidhan Sabha premises" on their own.

The AAP MLAs face charges under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354(A)(1) (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).