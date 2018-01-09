Newbie Aanchal Sharma is about to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Haq Se. And not many know that she is TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's niece. One would have guessed that being Ekta's niece would mean easy access to opportunities, but here's a surprise. The talented debutante didn't use any of her industry connections and instead chose to work her way up.

You read it right! Aanchal didn't use any of her media connect but chose to audition for the role in Haq Se. Aanchal, who has worked closely with popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra on several projects, had auditioned for two characters in the series, after which the makers thought she fits the bill for Bano's character perfectly.

Talking about debuting on ALTBalaji Aanchal says, "She (Ekta) is my biggest critic. She approving of my audition is a huge compliment to me. Today, digital platforms are covering ground that films could not. It is a privilege to be debuting on such a big platform as ALTBalaji."

Aanchal plays one of the Mirza sisters in the show who aspires to be a singer and bring peace to the valley of Kashmir. As part of her prep, Aanchal didn't just work on her looks but also learnt the vocals for months as she essays the role of an aspiring musician.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, Haq Se is a captivating story about four sisters -- Meher, Jannat, Bano and Amal -- set in the backdrop of the beautiful valleys of Jammu and Kashmir. The show explores their ambitions and dreams and how they are bound down by their geographical situation and the rising fundamentalism in the region.

Starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Surveen Chawla, Parul Gulati, Simone Singh, Rukhsar, Aanchal Sharma, Nikkesha Rangwala, Pavail Gulati and Karanvir Sharma, Haq Se will soon be streaming on the ALTBalaji app and the website.