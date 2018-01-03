For the digitally savvy millennials, 2017 has been fulfilling with back to back launch of interesting web-series and short format shows. Apart from the gripping story-lines, what made some of these web-series stand out was the talented bunch of actors who were part of them.

The year saw some of the fine Bollywood actors joining the world of original web-series and some fairly young actors leaving a mark by bringing in a refreshing element of surprise through their performances.

These twenty something actors completely owned the digital world with their talent and proved that we don't always need big names to make a show a success.

So as we bid adieu to 2017, we're acknowledging these supremely talented actors who ruled the web-series world.

Aanchal Munjal

Who doesn't know this pretty face? She has always been in the limelight when she was a kid. After having a successful career as a child artist and working on several movies, she is now making a mark in the web series world. This year, Aanchal was seen playing a pivotal role in bindass' series 'Dil Buffering'. For a young actor like her to carry the entire series entirely on her shoulders is absolutely commendable.

Naveen Kasturia

Naveen isn't a conventional looking actor, but with his sheer talent, he has become one of the most popular actors on the digital platform. He started his journey in films by assisting ace director Dibakar Banerjee, and has now became a household name with his power-packed performance in TVF Pitchers. His honesty is what has worked well for him, making the audience enjoy watching him online.

Prabal Punjabi

Prabal is quite talented. After making his mark as an actor by being a part of movies produced by big production houses, Prabal made inroads in the video streaming world. He was always known to be a strong performer, making him stand out among peers. He weaves magic through the liveliness he brings on-screen, making viewers root for the young lad. He is now seen playing a key role in bindass's new series Tere Liye Bro.

Mithila Palkar

The extremely charismatic Mithila Palkar has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. We all know about her cup song video that went viral. From being a YouTube sensation, she has gone on to become a favourite among the millennials after she acted in various short length quirky videos. Mithila hit a high with her portrayal of Meera Sehgal in bindass' Girl in the City'. She continues to rule the digital world with her lively persona and acting skills.

Amol Paraskar

Today, Amol is a well known face not only in films and theatre, but also in the advertising industry. His most recent film Traffic received much acclaim. Always the one to push the boundaries, Amol continues to work with the hugely successful TVF on several web series, and has also started writing for theatre and films. Quite multi-talented, we must say!

Dhruv Sehgal

He is an actor, writer and lover of good music, literature and cinema. With his nerdy, boy-next-door looks, he has been wooing binge watchers with his engaging situational videos. We are glad he took up acting as well, as acting is something that comes naturally to him. Don't you agree?