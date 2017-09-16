Aamir Khan's upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan has been making quite a lot of buzz ever since the project was announced.

The superstar has undergone a massive physical transformation for the film and while he is spotted sporting a pierced nose and long curly hair in many occasions, a picture from the sets has now leaked online where the superstar is unrecognisable.

Read: Producer not happy with Aamir's Thugs of Hindostan; a few portions to be shot again?

In the photo, the Dangal star, who plays the role of a thug during pre-independence India, is seen in ragged and dirty clothes.

Going by the picture, one can say Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist surely knows how to get into the skin of the character.

Thugs of Hindostan is about pirates and their adventurous voyage. Rumour has it that the storyline of the film is quite fascinating and is along the lines of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Recently, there were rumours that certain portion of the film were likely to be shot again.

Take a look #aamirKhan in all different avatar shooting for #ThugsOfHindostan in a Mumbai Studio. A post shared by Beingbollywood (@beingbollywood) on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Aditya Chopra, chief of Yash Raj Films, was apparently not quite happy with a few scenes of the big budget movie and hence had called for a re-shoot. Since Thugs of Hindostan was shot in Malta, the makers - in order to cut the extra cost - had decided to recreate a set at YRF for the reshoot.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.