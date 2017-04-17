Superstar Aamir Khan is a perfectionist and we all know that he can go to any limit to get into the skin of his characters. But there is one thing that the actor refuses to do and in fact, he puts this weird clause in all his contracts.

The perfectionist shies away from low angle shots. Yes, you heard it right. It is weird that Aamir, who doesn't hesitate from transforming his body to go butt-naked for movies, will run away from low angle shots.

A source told BollywoodLife: "Aamir Khan has this 'no low angle shot' clause in his contract. Even when he worked with Ram Gopal Varma back in 1995, the clause restricted Ramu from shooting Aamir Khan that way. Considering RGV has his own ways for shooting a film, with lots of such shots."

Well, it is rightly said that nobody is perfect and so is the Bollywood's perfectionist.

Meanwhile, Aamir is busy shooting for Aditya Chopra's Thugs of Hindostan in which he will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Aamir has also transformed his look for this movie.

However, the film is making headlines for a long-time as no Bollywood actress is agreeing to star in the movie. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor have reportedly turned down the offer.