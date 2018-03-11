Aamir Khan's last release, Secret Superstar, did not just receive love and praise in the superstar's home country, India, but it has also entered the prestigious top 5 list of all time Indian highest grossing films worldwide, according to a PR press release.

Although Aamir Khan only had a cameo in the film, yet his loyal fans thronged the theatres to watch the film because of their faith in the content that he brings to the table.

Aamir Khan now has three films on the top 5 list, including the latest entrant Secret Superstar.

With Dangal collecting Rs 1,908 crore, Secret Superstar collecting Rs 874 crore and PK gathering Rs 831 crore, Aamir is the only Indian actor ever to set such a massive record with his films, the release stated.

While all these above mentioned films did phenomenally well in India, they also received humongous response overseas, especially in China.

In fact, according to Chinese IMDb, Aamir is the top ranked foreign actor there and Dangal is the top ranking film. The other two films apart from Aamir's in the list of Top 5 Indian films worldwide are, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (5th rank) and Baahubali 2 (2nd rank)

"The fact that three of the top five Bollywood films worldwide are Aamir Khan's films proves that Aamir's stardom is not restricted by geographical boundaries but transcends them. He is the biggest Bollywood star of India but the last couple of years have also established beyond doubt that he is the biggest in China too," said trade analyst Taran Adarsh in the release.

"Aamir's choice of films, the way he markets them always is very different from the norm and they stand out. There is a strong element of entertainment, at the same time they are high on content. He not only entertains but also enlightens the audience. Today the world market is ready to listen to and watch good content films. Aamir has opened doors for release in China for the entire Indian film industry. Aamir's, especially last 2 films which are Dangal and Secret Superstar have hit the ball out of the park, in terms of collections. Aamir not only makes his films with a lot of passion, but also releases them with the same amount of passion which gets reflected at the box office," trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared in the same release.

