Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi magic seemed to have worked on Aamir Khan. The Dangal actor laughed, not cried, after watching a movie. Isn't it a miracle?

Aamir has been trolled in the past for coming out of theatres crying. He has even admitted to it after he watched Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

It looks like what Salman Khan couldn't do, Saif did. The Nawab made the perfectionist laugh with his performance in the film.

Also read: Box office prediction of Kaalakaandi, 1921, Mukkabaaz

Saif is set to appear in a never-seen-before character in his upcoming movie Kaalakaandi. Set to hit the screens on this Friday (January 12), the movie has been appreciated by Bollywood celebrities who have already watched it at special screenings.

One of the celebs is Aamir Khan. He took to his Twitter handle to appreciate the movie and the star cast.

He wrote: "Kaalakaandi is one of the funniest films I have seen in a long time. Haven't laughed this much since I read the script of Delhi Belly. Absolutely loved all the performances. Saif was outstanding! What a debut Akshat! Proud of you. Don't miss this one guys, It releases tom. Love. a."

Kaalakaandi is made by the makers of Delhi Belly, in which Aamir did a cameo performance. His nephew Imran Khan was featured in it.

Kaalakaandi is the Akshat Verma directorial, which is a dark comedy about life, death and karma. It is actually a Marathi slang for when things go disastrously wrong. So, this movie might give you the vibes of Delhi Belly and Shaitan.

Saif's funky looking character in the movie is the highlight. Decked up in a yellow fury court with his hair tied in multiple ponytails and a gun in hand, the actor has won hearts with his role.

Kaalakaandi also features Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Shobita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasurywala, Nary Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

The movie chronicles the story of six characters from different worlds of Mumbai in a span of 12 hours and how the lives of complete strangers intersect.

With all of Saif's recent films bombing at the box office, Kaalakaandi surely is an important film for the actor. Although it appears to be made on a medium budget, the trailer and posters are certainly impressive, and the movie is likely to connect with the audience.