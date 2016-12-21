Pakistani fans of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will be disappointed to learn that Dangal will not be released in their country. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial will hit the screens in India on December 23.

Earlier, it was reported that Dangal would have a theatrical screening in Pakistan as the ban on Bollywood films had been lifted. Film exhibitors and theatre owners had suspended the release of the Indian movies for over two months due to Indo-Pak tensions following the Uri terror attack and cross-border firing incidents.

However, according to the Press Trust of India, a spokesperson of the film's distributors issued a statement and confirmed that Dangal will not hit the screens in Pakistan and "any news reports to the contrary are false."

The movie is based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita. Aamir plays the role of Mahavir, while Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra will play the characters of his daughters. Sakshi Tanwar is making her debut in Bollywood with the Nitesh Tiwari directorial.

Dangal is a story of Mahavir's journey and how he trained his daughters who went on to become world class wrestling champions. The special screening of the film was held recently in Mumbai and several celebrities have praised the film.

The film has already created a positive buzz with the trailer and the songs and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit screens. Christmas has been Aamir's lucky time to release his flicks and most of his movies have been a hit. After a year's gap, the actor is set to entertain his fans this Friday.