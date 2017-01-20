Aamir Khan's Dangal is going from strength to strength at the box office. The movie had surpassed Baahubali's lifetime record in 17 days and now is set to become India's highest grossing film worldwide.

Aamir's last movie, PK, ranks first at India's top 15 highest grossing films worldwide. But it looks like Dangal will soon cross PK's worldwide gross record as well. PK earned Rs 792 crore gross and Dangal has earned approximately Rs 694 crore so far. The interesting fact is that PK's collection includes China's box office earnings as well, while Dangal is yet to be released in the neighbouring country.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is having a good run at the Indian as well as the international market. New releases like OK Jaanu, Haraamkhor and xXx: Return of Xander Cage's collections failed to put a dent in Dangal's business.

The perfectionist has made a habit of setting records: Aamir's Ghajini was the first film to cross Rs 100 crore mark, 3 Idiots was the first one to cross Rs 200 crore mark, PK was the first to surpass Rs 300 crore mark and now, Dangal has become the first one to cross Rs 350 crore line.

After beating PK to become India's highest grossing film, Dangal has its eyes set on becoming the first film to cross Rs 400 crore nett at the domestic box office. Till its 27th day, the film has earned Rs 373 crore nett approximately, however, the domestic gross stands at Rs 518 crore.

Domestic box office collection:

"#Dangal [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr, Mon 1.37 cr, Tue 1.27 cr, Wed 1.16 cr. Total: ₹ 373.91 cr. India biz. ATBB," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Overseas box office collection:

"#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Till 18 Jan: $ 28.83 million [₹ 196.81 cr]... Best in USA-Canada [$ 11.98 mn], UAE-GCC [$ 8.25 mn], UK [$ 3.95 mn]," Taran tweeted.

Check out India's top 5 highest grossing films worldwide: