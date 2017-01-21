After the release of much awaited malayalam movies Jomonte Suviseshangal and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, the business of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's Dangal has been affected after witnessing superb weeks at the box office in Kerala.

The Bollywood movie, which enjoyed the gains of being a solo release during the Christmas season in Kerala, is still screening in a few multiplexes in Kochi. The sports biopic, based on the life of Indian wrestlers Mahavir Singh Phogat, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, is now said to have crossed Rs 2.5 crore mark from the multiplexes in the city.

According to trade analysts, Dangal has collected Rs 1,03,929 lakh on the 29th day of its theatrical run from four multiplexes in Kochi, taking a total of Rs 2,50,50,943 in less than a month of its release. The Aamir-starrer witnessed average theatre occupancy of 53 percent from nine shows on Friday at PVR Cinemas, Cinepolis, Cinemax and Q Cinemas.

However, the business of Dangal witnessed a huge drop since the release of Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty's family entertainers that have been garnering tremendous response from the audience. While Jomonte Suviseshangal has raked in Rs 29 lakh within two days, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is said to have earned Rs 11.43 lakh on its opening day from six multiplexes in Kochi. Nevertheless, it has become the biggest Bollywood grosser in Kerala and enters all time top 10 grossers list.

Meanwhile, Dangal, which has been garnering stupendous response from the audience all over the globe, is set to become India's highest grossing film. It is expected to surpass the record collection of Mr. Perfectionist's previous release PK, which is believed to have earned Rs 792 crore gross amount from worldwide box office.

