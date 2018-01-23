Saregama's Yoodlee films' Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz directed by Onir has just released its trailer digitally. The film is a modern-day love story in the age of social media, of two characters – RJ Alfaaz, played by debutant actor Zain Khan Durrani and meme artist - Archana, played by Geetanjali Thapa.

An interesting fact that can also be seen from the trailer is that the team has used the original composition of the beloved classic romantic melody of Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander in the film. The song is a perfect melody summarising a perfect love story and the fact that the song is relevant even today after almost three decades.

Saregama music holds the original rights to the song but Onir was also lucky enough to get rights from Mansoor Khan to use not just the song but also a video clip from the movie.

Speaking on this Onir said, "Kuch Bheege Alfaaz is the first time I am doing a fully romantic film and when I think of romance I think of the time in college when Pehla Nasha was my all time favourite song. My leading man is an RJ who plays romantic songs so this song fits right for me in this film. So I wanted the original song as an homage to Pehla Nasha. I feel extremely fortunate to have this song in my film. I have also used a short clip from the original film for which I am lucky that Mansoor Sahab gave us the rights to use it."

The movie features the iconic love song Pehla Nasha, as a background score, underlining the impending romance between the two characters, hidden safely behind social media screens. The film is scheduled for a release this Valentine Weekend on 16th February.