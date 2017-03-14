Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will next be seen in Secret Superstar, but in a cameo role. The perfectionist, who turns 52 on March 14, will be seen playing a quirky musician's role in it.

The movie, starring Dangal fame Zaira Wasim, will have Aamir only for 40 minutes, DNA reported. Doesn't it remind you of Shah Rukh Khan's screen time in Dear Zindagi? SRK too had an extended cameo in the Alia Bhatt-starrer.

Meanwhile, Mr. Perfectionist prepped for about 40 weeks for the 40-minute role, Bollywood Hungama reported.

Earlier, it had been reported that Aamir described his role in Secret Superstar as the tadka in the daal. Zaira, who is the protagonist in the movie, will play the role of an aspiring singer and Aamir, as a musician, will be instrumental in giving her a platform.

Aamir's interesting look in the movie became the talk of the town. He experimented with a variation of a Van Dyke beard and teamed it up with a handlebar moustache in the film.

It was earlier reported that Aamir's film would lock horns with Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma's Rahnuma. As both the movies are slated to be released in August, this will be the second time that SRK and Aamir will clash at the box office. While Secret Superstar will hit the screens on August 4, the Imtiaz Ali directorial is slated to be released on August 11. In 1995, SRK's Ram Jaane and Aamir's Akele Hum Akele Tum locked horns at the box office.