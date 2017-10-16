Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan found some time off from his busy promotional schedule of Secret Superstar to pay a visit to Gauri Khan Designs in Juhu, Mumbai and Shah Rukh Khan's wife was thrilled to receive him.

Gauri Khan recently launched her interior decoration store named Gauri Khan Designs in Juhu and she is getting one new celebrity visitor every day. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nita Ambani and few other celebs visited her artwork collection. The wife of Shah Rukh Khan was in for a surprise, when Aamir Khan walked in to her store, which provides imaginative and creative designs and decor.

Aamir Khan spent almost two hours getting to know details about Gauri Khan's designs and art pieces. He not just went through everything at display but also inquired more about the place with keen interest.

After seeing her artistic work, Aamir Khan could not stop praising Gauri Khan. "I've come to the store which Gauri has started, it's an amazing space. I think she's got a great sense of design selected with lot of love I can see. She's doing this with so much love and passion and she's done it beautifully," the Secret Superstar actor said.

Gauri Khan was all delighted over Aamir Khan's presence at her store and she took to her Twitter page to share her excitement Besides posting pictures and a video, the star wife wrote, "Seemingly effortless and gracious as always ... Coffee, candle lights and @aamir_khan at #GauriKhanDesigns."

The creative mind shared another picture with a caption, "A warm welcome and a big hug. #GauriKhanDesigns was embellished with @aamir_khan ... ".

Gauri Khan posted the video saying, "A secret superstar ⭐ in the house .. #GauriKhanDesigns @aamir_khan"

Gauri Khan has carved a place for herself in the creative Industry of designs and has time and again astonished everyone with her artwork. The who's who of the town visit the star wife's store to grab essentials.

