Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Saturday tweeted a video urging the people of the country to support those affected due to the floods in Gujarat and Assam.

Khan said: "Friends, many areas of Assam and Gujarat have been affected by heavy floods. And there, our brothers and sisters who are staying have to face lot of difficulties. Lots of lives have also been lost and there has been a huge financial loss too. We are helpless in front of nature but we can help those staying there."

Khan, who will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan, added: "I am appealing all to help the brothers and sisters staying in Assam and Gujarat. Please contribute to the CM relief fund. I am also going to contribute. Please support me. Thank you. Jai Hind."

Heavy rain due to the southwest monsoons has wreaked havoc in Gujarat and Assam, claimed the lives of scores and also caused major damage to property and infrasturcture. Lakhs of people have been evacuated while many more still remain affected due to the floods in both states.

The floods in Gujarat have claimed at least 128 lives while the death toll in Assam is at 77. The tolls are expected to rise. The floods have also destroyed over 2.1 lakh hectares of crop area in Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Gujarat and then announced a relief package of Rs 500 crore and an additional compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the deluge there.

Meanwhile, Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a Rs 200-crore package for the immediate repair of the National Highway that was damaged due to the floods.

Modi also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods in Assam.