Aamir Khan is reportedly not satisfied with Katrina Kaif's action scenes in Thugs of Hindostan. The actor has reportedly asked Katrina to reshoot some of the scenes.

According to a Mid-Day report, Aamir, after seeing some of the scenes — especially the action scenes — Katrina shot for Thugs of Hindostan felt they were not up to the mark.

He then told the actress to take a different approach to the scenes and reshoot them. Aamir is known as Mr Perfectionist in the industry, and this incident highlights the reason.

It may be mentioned here that Katrina had impressed all with her action skills in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. She was seen in a lot of difficult action sequences in the action drama, but she had done them almost perfectly. However, looks like it won't be that easy for Katrina to impress Aamir.

Thugs of Hindostan is one of the most-awaited flicks of this year. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie is set in the pre-Independence era.

Some pictures of Aamir and Amitabh from the sets of the film were earlier leaked, creating a lot of buzz. Aamir's look and Big B's badass avatar had left the fans highly excited for the film.

Katrina too had shared some pictures on Instagram recently, revealing one of her looks in the film. She was seen sporting a glam look, wearing a golden dress and jewelry.