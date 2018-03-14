Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan turns 53 on March 14 and there couldn't be a better day to crown him as the longest-reigning king of Bollywood. And let us tell you why.

The actor has maintained his streak of delivering hit films for over a decade now. After seeing success with his superhit Rang De Basanti in 2006, Aamir Khan's next project Fanaa was termed as a failure even though it earned a good money at the box office. And probably that was the only time that the actor faced a lull at the box office in the last one decade. Thereafter it was no looking back for him.

In 2007, Aamir laid the foundation stone of his empire with his directorial debut Taare Zameen Par which gained critical acclaim and became a commercial success. Moreover, it also earned him the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare.

He continued to climb up the ladder of success with films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhobi Ghat (2011), Delhi Belly (2011), Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014), Dangal (2016) and Secret Superstar (2017), becoming the undisputed and the longest-reigning king of Bollywood.

When it comes to numbers and the Rs 100 crore club, Aamir Khan's number of the last few films has left Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan far behind in this race. He has two Rs 200 crore films (3 Idiots and Dhoom 3) and two 300 crore films (PK and Dangal) in his kitty.

In the past decade, Khan has scored an all-time high with 5 blockbusters with Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK and Dangal with almost 90 percent success rate.

Not only in India, Aamir's Midas touch created magic in the international market as well. His fan base in China has made him a name to reckon with at the China box office.

His Dangal crossed phenomenal numbers by earning $190 million last year. His small-budget film Secret Superstar also earned a whopping $109 million in just 24 days of its release at the China box office squeezing the life of Chinese film Till the End of the World and Hollywood's Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

Unlike the other Khans - Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan has always given the content utmost importance and has never shied away to push the envelope, to go that extra mile. This is the reason why he is called as Mr. Perfectionist. His projects not just strike the right chord with the audience but also mints money at the box office.

He is one of the most-talked-about superstars in Bollywood. And if you would ask people to name who is the biggest superstar in Bollywood, you wouldn't hear any other name than Aamir Khan.