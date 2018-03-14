Bollywood actor Aamir Khan joined Instagram on the occasion of his birthday, and treated his audience on the social media platform. The actor over a series of nine posts, uploaded a collage merging to be an image of his mother, Zeenat Hussain.

Aamir Khan captioned the picture writing, "The person because of whom I am who I am..."

Last year, Aamir had expressed his wish to purchase his mother's ancestral home in Kashi, Varanasi.

This year too, the actor kickstarted his birthday by addressing his mother.

Aamir Khan is being celebrated as world's biggest superstar, courtesy the unprecedented phenomenon of winning hearts and breaking box office records in India and China.

The Dangal actor who is currently shooting in Jodhpur for his upcoming periodic drama Thugs of Hindostan, flew down to Mumbai to be with his family on his birthday.

By expanding his digital imprints to Instagram, Aamir Khan will be treating his fans with a sneak peek into his life.