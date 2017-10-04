If reports are anything to go by, Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt are fighting for the same piece of property in Mumbai's Khar-Bandra area.

According to reports, Aamir was the first to bid on this piece of prime real estate at Rs 80 crore. But Sanjay went ahead and offered to buy the same property at a higher price. Sanju Baba is willing to pay a sum of Rs 90 crore to bag this deal.

Is this property for an investment purpose or personal reasons? Are the two stars planning to start a business venture? We will have to wait for the answers but for now, let's hope that Aamir and Sanjay talk and sort this matter and doesn't lead to an argument.

Also, there were rumours that director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi had approached Aamir to play the role of Sanjay Dutt's father, Sunil Dutt, in the upcoming biopic, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. If reports are to be believed, Aamir shot the offer down as he thought the director was approaching him to play the role of Sanjay and said that he was not interested in "playing Dutt's father."

We still don't know the truth!

On the work front, Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar will release this month, while, Sanjay Dutt's last movie Bhoomi did an average business at the box office.