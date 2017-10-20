Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has never failed to impress anyone on-screen. He is one of those actors who can be fit in any role. Recently, the Secret Superstar actor also revealed a shocking detail, which involves megastar Rajinikanth.

Did you know that Aamir had rejected 2.0? The interesting part is he was offered Rajinikatn's role and in fact, the megastar himself called him up and asked him to take the offer.

But the humble actor denied the role as he thinks he couldn't replace Rajinikanth. In an interview, Aamir revealed the details regarding the matter. Now, the video is doing the rounds on social media.

"It's a superb script and it's going to do very well but whenever I used to shut my eyes, I used to see Rajini sir in that role. I could not see myself. Mere se emotionally Nahi ho raha tha.( I couldn't do it on an emotional level) Emotionally, when I used to think of the film, think of the scene, Rajini sir used to come in my head," Aamir said.

"I could not imagine myself doing it. Then I told Shankar, won't be able to do it. Only Rajini sir can do it. He is irreplaceable. At least I will not be able to do it. I can only imagine Rajini sir in this. See, he had also done the first part, I had seen the first part and I loved it."

Aamir added: "I am huge fan of Rajini sir, his whole performance and the way he had created that character had got imprinted in my mind. So Part 2, when I am reading the lines, I am only imagining Rajini sir! I cannot imagine myself only so I didn't do it. and it's not a tough decision for me. I know it's going to be the biggest hit in all languages."

Rajinikanth's 2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar and the movie is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2018.