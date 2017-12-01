Aamir Khan, who was going to star in astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic, has reportedly opted out of the project.

There was a lot of anticipation around Rakesh Sharma biopic after Aamir Khan's stellar performance in his record breaking biopic Dangal where the superstar played the role of wrestler Mahavir Phogat who vows to train his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world class wrestlers who later went on to win gold medal for India at Commonwealth games in 2010.

However, to everyone's disappointment Mr. Perfectionist will no longer be part of the biopic project titled Salute. According to a report in Filmfare, the makers of the film have now approached another big star to play the lead role. The movie will be made under Siddharth Roy Kapur's banner.

Now with Aamir not in the lead, it will be interesting to see which actor would replace the superstar in the film. However, we are still awaiting for an official annoucement from the makers on the latest development.

On the work front, after the descent success of Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan is now gearing up for the most awaited film with Amitabh Bachchan titled Thugs of Hindostan which is being made under the banner of Yash Raj Films. He will be seen sharing space with Big B for the first time.

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played the role of grown-up Geeta Phogat in Dangal, will be seen donning a warrior avatar in the film. Katrina Kaif has also been roped in in this ambitious project. The movie is scheduled to release at the end of 2018.