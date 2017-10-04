For the last couple of years, Bollywood has been busy with its new found obsession for biopics, an idea that will unfold the real life stories of some of the great personalities on the 70mm screen. While some have managed to hit the right chord with the audiences, some got burried under the pile of flops.

There have been many great actors within the Hindi film industry whose rare and untold bits and pieces of life every moviegoer would want to experience on the big screen. And Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is one such eligible superstar in Bollywood whose interesting life can be brought to the screen. But the actor doesn't want his autobiography to be released when he is around.

"I want to document each and every moment of my life, but I don't want the autobiography to release as long as I am alive. I will hand over the autobiography to my lawyer, before I go. I will be extremely honest and forthcoming in my autobiography, which is why I don't want to be around

when it is published," Aamir told a leading daily.

Aamir Khan is the only superstar in Bollywood who hasn't faced a single debacle over the last decade. His films not only found their way in to the hearts and minds of the Indian audiences, it left its mark overseas as well.

On the work front, Aamir is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Secret Superstar starring Dangal child-actor Zaira Wasim. After the release of the film on October 19, the actor will get back to prepping for one of his dream roles opposite Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs Of Hindostan.