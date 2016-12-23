Aamir Khan the perfectionist is known for his unique promotional activities and marketing stunts. Khan, who spends months together in preparing for the role, has devised new promotional strategies in the past. However, with his recent movie, Dangal, Khan has kept the promotional activities rather simple.

Dangal has also not led to any great and creative marketing strategy. Dangal has been promoted vastly over the radio and televisions via the sound tracks, the traditional interviews and press meets have been conducted, appearance on talk shows (Koffee with Karan) and visiting different cities and towns to promote the movie has been taken up. The Dangal actor has also roped in Geeta and Babita, the women wrestlers on whom the story is based, to share their journey on various platforms.

Aamir also attended Geeta Phogat's wedding, subtly promoting the movie. A promotional move he adopted with Dangal was the fitness video, which went viral among fans on the social media platform. But who hasn't done that? Mary Kom and Priyanka Chopra were seen doing similar activities. Sonam Kapoor also associated herself with Neerja Banot's family before and after Neerja was released. So what has Aamir done new?

Where is the creativity? Has the star taken a step back from his innovative promotional strategies? Does he doubt his own movie? Or has he become overconfident about his ventures? Through the last few movies, Khan has not taken special efforts to advertise his movies.

Take the movie, PK. The only memorable promotional move from the movie was the pre-launch of the movie, where the team released numerous motion posters of Khan thus creating a buzz. Otherwise, the movie was promoted through traditional multi-city, town and village visits.

For the movie, Dhoom 3, the actor was hardly available for any kind of promotion. While the actor issued a statement "less is more," it could be seen that Khan understood that the movie wasn't a great move for his career, apart from just having another Rs 100-crore tag to his name.

Talaash spun the same story with the actor hardly promoting the movie. The movie promotions were kept minimal. Since it was not meant to be a commercial film, it could be that the actor purposely chose not to reach out to the masses, assuming that not everyone would enjoy it.

Where has the creative spirit gone? The star who went to different malls giving people the Ghajini look during the promotion of Ghajini, and toured across the country in disguise for 3 Idiots, has suddenly chosen not to go all the way for a movie now.

What has resulted in the change in strategy? When actors like Shah Rukh and Salman Khan have been going all out and making as many appearances as possible to make sure that people are talking about their movies, why has Aamir chosen otherwise? Is he not ready to risk his brand? Or is he playing smart and "letting his work talk?"