Star-studded Bollywood movies are a good attraction for the audience and given a chance filmmakers will certainly try to rope in big names to their project. However, it's not easy - as it's not a secret that the Bollywood stars charge a lot for movies or for even a cameo but do you know that there are number celebrities who didn't charge a penny for some movie projects? They did the role for free for the sake of friendship or for some reason or the other.

Let's take a look:

Deepika Padukone

Currently, Deepika Padukone is the one the top actresses in Bollywood and 10th highest paid actress in the world. Moreover, she is reportedly being paid much higher than her alleged beau Ranveer Singh for their upcoming movie Padmavati. But, do you know that the actress started her career in Bollywood without charging a penny?

The 31-year-old actress starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and never turned back since then. However, she did the role for free considering it to be a great fortune to kick-start her career in Bollywood that too opposite King Khan.

Shahid Kapoor

Haider was possibly one of the best performances of Shahid Kapoor and a life-turning event for him. However, not many know that the actor did the movie for free. He was extremely happy and overwhelmed that Vishal Bhardwaj offered him Haider and believed in the script so much that he didn't charge a penny for the role.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The hit numbers performed by Kareena Kapoor Khan such as Marjaani from Billu, Fevicol Se for Dabangg 2 and many others were for free for the sake of friendship. In case of Marjaani from Billu, a cheque was sent after the shoot but she reportedly sent it back politely respecting the good relations she has with Shah Rukh Khan. In Dabangg 2, she did the same for Salman Khan.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is known to be generous towards his friends in the industry and almost never refuses any cameo role requested by them. He featured in many films such as Tees Maar Khaan, Son of Sardaar, Fugly and others all for free. It was also reported that the 51-year-old actor waived off his fee for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

According to DNA, "The actor has a Rs 500 crore deal with Star India, and they hold the rights to screening all his films exclusively on the channel. Sooraj (Barjatya) had to sell the satellite rights of PRDP at a fixed price to the channel. To make up for this, Salman is said to have waived off his fee."

Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary superstar lends his support to all those who ask for it. Due to his gratitude towards yesteryear legends Sunil Dutt and Nargis, the 74-year-old actor did Kaante. He also did Shah Rukh Khan's Paheli without charging anything, just out of goodwill. The actor starred in Deepak Sawant's three films Ganga, Gangotri and Ganga Devi for free as he was his makeup man for 35 years.

Shah Rukh Khan

Having immense respect for Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan did a cameo in Bhootnath Returns without charging a penny. The actor also did Dulha Mil Gaya for free for Viveck Vaswani as he knew him from his television days. Shah Rukh Khan did the hit dance number Breakfree for Rakesh Roshan's Krazzy 4 for free.

"I never take money for acting in films. I only charge fees for endorsements, for events and live shows. I only tell producers to pay me whatever they wish, if the films do well (at the box office)," he confessed on the TV show Aap Ki Adalat.

Aamir Khan

The list is incomplete without Aamir Khan. The actor would like to be a creative person than a "businessman," Hindustan Times reported. The Dangal actor reportedly doesn't charge for his films. As he believes in quality over quantity, he only makes money when his films do well.

The actor said: "I am like a street performer. I do a film for which I don't charge anything. If the film is good, people will come to the theatres and pay money for the tickets, making the film a success. And then, I will charge from the box-office earnings as per how the film has done economically. If the film doesn't do well, I don't get my share."

Ranveer Singh

The Padmavati actor too followed the footsteps Mr Perfectionist and according to a report published in Bollywoodlife.com, a source close to the unit of the film revealed: "Ranveer has not charged the makers a single penny for doing Bajirao Mastani as he has opted for profit sharing."