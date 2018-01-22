Aamir Khan has walked out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Salute, and now Shah Rukh Khan will play the lead. Priyanka Chopra had been roped in for the movie as well, but she too made an exit. Is it because of SRK?

Shah Rukh and PeeCee were reportedly in a relationship and thus they are said to ignore each other at events. In fact, the two will apparently never work together.

So this might be the reason why Priyanka opted out of Salute, after the news of SRK doing the movie emerged. But did you know who convinced the Raees actor to take up this movie?

It's Aamir Khan. According to SpotboyE, Aamir called SRK and told him why he was leaving the project and that he would love it if King Khan could take up the film. SRK heard the script and it is reported that he liked it.

But fans were then really looking forward to seeing Shah Rukh in Rakesh Sharma's shoes alongside PeeCee. According to Deccan Chronicle, after Aamir had quit, the actress had to go.

A source told the daily: "It's quite elementary, really. PeeCee and Shah Rukh don't work together. It's a casting taboo that the whole industry knows. When Aamir was replaced by SRK in the Rakesh Sharma biopic, Salute, Priyanka had to go too."

In fact, the duo will reportedly not be seen in Don 3. "No matter what they say, the fact is that the Don team, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, are on the lookout for a replacement for Priyanka in the third film," Deccan Chronicle quoted an insider as saying.

Meanwhile, DNA had reported earlier that Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were also being considered for the lead role in Salute, but it is Shah Rukh who will be signed in for the project in most probability. To be directed by Mahesh Mathai, the biopic is likely to go on the floors soon this year.

Aamir has of recent been busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan that also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Aamir was supposed to start shooting for Salute after the completion of Thugs of Hindostan.