Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has won hearts because of Dangal, in which he played a father's role. And now the buzz is that he has been offered another such role. Rajkumar Hirani has approached him to play Sunil Dutt's character in Sanjay Dutt's biopic.

Sanjay's character is played by Ranbir Kapoor and Raju Hirani wanted his favourite actor to play the father's role. Well, Dangal surely has some after effects. Aamir played the role of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal, who encourages his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat, to win gold medal for India in wrestling.

According to DNA, Raju had called Aamir to see him as he wanted the PK actor in his biopic. Aamir was shocked when he met the biopic's director and writer Abhijat and he narrated the role of Sunil Dutt. However, Aamir turned down the offer in a polite manner. "I thought you were coming to narrate the role of Sanjay Dutt. I am not interested in playing the role of his father," he said.

The strange thing is that everybody is aware of Ranbir playing Sanjay's role, then how come Aamir didn't know about it? Whatever it is, fans are also not ready to see Aamir in father's role. He and Ranbir have appeared in PK together as the latter made a cameo appearance at the end.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Sanjay Dutt's biopic is in process and Ranbir has started looking like young Sanjay in many on-set photos. Paresh Rawal will play the role of Sunil Dutt.