After going through a lot of issues, Manju Warrier's Aami is seeing the light of the day on Friday, February 9. It is the biopic of Kerala's iconic writer Kamala Surayya, who was also known as Madhavikutty.

Ace filmmaker Kamal aka Kamaluddin Mohammed Majeed has penned the screenplay and directed the movie, which also has Murali Gopy, Anoop Menon, Tovino Thomas, Rahul Madhav, Vinaya Prasad and Adil Ibrahim, besides others, in the cast.

Bijibal, M Jayachandran and Taufiq Qureshi have handled the music department, while Madhu Neelakandan has edited the flick. A Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

The movie touches the life and times of Kamala Surayya, with the director bringing in fictional elements to make it a commercial entertainer.

Kamala Surayya wrote on diverse topics – from women's issues to politics to child care. She was a fierce advocate of feminism and fought oppression all through her life. Her bold and honest writing ruffled quite a few feathers.

She converted to Islam at the age of 65 and changed her name from Kamala Das to Kamala Surayya.

As for the movie based on her life and starring Manju Warrier, a petition was filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a ban on it because it allegedly promotes controversial Love Jihad. The court refused to stay its release.

