After leaving a mark in Mollywood with her debut performance in Mammootty's action thriller, Kasaba, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has signed her second Malayalam movie. The actress has confirmed the news via her Twitter handle while sharing the photos from the launch ceremony of the upcoming movie Aakasha Mittayee, held at Edassery Mansion Hotel in Ernakulam on March 25.

Read: Kasaba movie review

Varalaxmi will be seen opposite Jayaram in the movie, which is the directorial venture of actor Samuthirakani. "Happy to be back to the Malyalam industry..#AakashaMittayee directed by @thondankani wid Jeyaram sir.. superrr excited..!! Need all ur love [sic]," the actress posted on the micro-blogging site.

"My new movie, Samuthirakani's Aakasha Mittayee shoot started. Need all of your wishes and blessings. [sic]," Jayaram posted on his Facebook page while sharing few stills from the upcoming movie, which also stars Kalabhavan Shajohn.

Aakasha Mittaye is the Malayalam remake of Samuthirakani directorial and starrer Appa, which opened to positive response upon its release in 2016. "#AKASHA MITTAY# TODAY STARTS MY FIRST MALAYALAM DIRECTORIAL VENTURE #APPA REMAKE WITH JAAYARAM SIR [sic]," the actor-turned-filmmaker wrote on his Twitter page.

Varalaxmi won acclaim for the role of a brothel owner, Kamala, in Nithin Renji Panicker's directorial debut. The movie was opened to mixed response, but was a commercial hit. Tharai Thappattai actress also has Tamil projects Nibunan, Ammayi, Sathya and Vikram Vedha lined up for 2017.

Check out photos here:

Happy to be back to the Malyalam industry..#AakashaMittayee directed by @thondankani wid Jeyaram sir.. superrr excited..!! Need all ur love pic.twitter.com/ZkeOkcYQUa — varu sarathkumar (@varusarath) March 25, 2017