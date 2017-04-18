Tiyaan, My Story, Adam Joan, Vimaanam, Detroit Crossing, Karnan and Aadu Jeevitham signed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran top the list of movies to watch out for in Mollywood. The young star, who has wrapped up the filming of Tiyaan, is currently busy with the shooting of Adam Joan.

Rumour has it that the actor has backed out of Blessy's most-anticipated movie, Aadu Jeevitham–based on Benyamin's popular novel with the same name. Now, Prithviraj has rubbished the reports and confirmed the project is very much on. Calling the news baseless, the actor said he has given his dates from November 1 to March 31, 2019 in phases as he has to undergo multiple transformations for his character.

Aadu Jeevitham narrates the struggles of an Indian migrant worker, Najeeb Muhammad, who is forced to survive in a desert in Saudi Arabia with a herd of goats.

"I am shooting in Scotland for Adam Joan at the moment. Happened to read online that my dream film with Blessy "Aadujeevitham" has been shelved as I couldn't allot dates for it. This is totally baseless and untrue. From Nov 1st 2017 to March 31st 2019, I have allotted dates in phases for this complicated yet dream role, as the film is shot in schedules through the time span of which I have to go through multiple physical transformations. I had met Blessy just 10 days ago and finalised all specifics regarding the shoot plan. I have no clue from where such news is coming from [sic]," reads the Facebook post of Prithviraj.

Latest on Mohanlal's Lucifer

Prithviraj has also confirmed the Lucifer's script has been completed.

"I'm sure you would have guessed what I plan to do in between these schedules..it starts with 'L' !The script has come out amazingly well and we have assembled a team of world-class technicians for the film," Prithviraj adds.

The upcoming Malayalam movie Lucifer has been making headlines ever since the makers announced the big-budget entertainer with Mohanlal in the lead. The movie is scripted by Murali Gopy and bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor. Recently, the team held the first press conference, and revealed that the Mohanlal-starrer will go on floors in May 2018. Meanwhile, photos of Mohanlal, said to be his look in Lucifer were doing the rounds on social media. However, Prithviraj had then clarified that the first-look posters, trailer and motion posters found online are not based on the real story and character in the film.