The central government on Friday announced Aadhaar numbers would be made mandatory for the issuance of death certificates to residents of all states except Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Assam from October 1, 2017.

If any individual, who is applying for a death certificate, does not know about the Aadhaar number or the Aadhaar Enrolment ID Number (EID) of the deceased, he/she will have to provide a certificate stating that the deceased person does not possess an Aadhaar number to the best of his/her knowledge, The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

If the person applying for the death certificate provides a false declaration, it would be regarded as an offence under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act 2016 and also under the Registration of Birth and Death Act, 1969, the ministry said.

"Applicant's Aadhaar number shall also be collected along with the Aadhaar number of the spouse or parents," the ministry said in its statement, citing a notification issued by the Registrar General of India (RGI) that conducts the country's census and maintains the register of births and deaths.

"In a notification issued today the RGI, Ministry of Home Affairs has said the use of Aadhaar for the applicants of Death Certificate will result in ensuring accuracy of the details provided by the relatives/ dependents / acquaintances of the deceased. It will provide an effective method to prevent identity fraud. It will also help in recording the identity of the deceased person," the statement added.