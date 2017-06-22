Silambarasan has collaborated with Adhik Ravichandran of Trisha Illana Nayanthara fame for his much-hyped AAA (Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan). It is an action-comedy movie that stars Shriya Saran, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neetu Chandra and Sana Khan in important roles.

AAA features the music of Yuvan Shankar Raja. His Trend Song and theme tracks of Ashwin Thatha and Madurai Michael characters have struck a chord with viewers. While Krishnan Vasant has handled the cinematography, Ruben has edited the film.

Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan Synopsis

Simbu will be seen in a triple role – a father and his two sons. The makers have unveiled the characters of Madhura Michael, a man from the '80s, and Ashwin Thatha, an aged man with a good physique. The third role has been kept as a surprise element. Shriya Saran plays the wife of Michael, while Tamanna has been paired opposite Ashwin Thatha.

The story revolves around these characters, and the issues that they have with each other forms the crux of the story. One among the three characters will be seen as a don settled in Dubai.

Watch The Teaser of AAA

AAA Reviews:

The movie will hit the screens in India on Friday, June 23, while it will be premiered in select foreign countries a day before. Here are the viewers' comments about the Tamil film: