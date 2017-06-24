Simbu's AAA (Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan) is the latest movie to be hit by piracy. The movie, which was released despite facing last-minute trouble over financial issues on Friday, June 23, surfaced online soon after the first show.

Many torrent sites, notably Tamilrockers, have made the full movie available for 'free download.' Although the quality of the movie is not up to mark, it is expected to take a huge toll on the AAA's business.

Generally, big banners take precautions to prevent the movie from leaking online although the exercise has turned futile due to various issues. Also, the online fans' clubs of the stars take a personal interest in removing the illegal links from torrent sites. In the case of AAA, neither the producer nor the fans seem to have cared about the issue.

Piracy has badly affected not only Kollywood, but other film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing this menace.

Almost all big movies these days make it to the internet within a day of their release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.

AAA is the first instalment in the two-part series. Tamannaa Bhatia and Shriya Saran are the main female leads, while Neetu Chandra and Sana Khan were seen in key roles in the flick, written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran.