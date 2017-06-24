Silambarasan's AAA (Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan) has opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audience. The Tamil movie was released on Friday, 23 June, after landing in a trouble due to financial issues, leading to the cancellation of morning shows.

AAA was released in over 300 screens in Tamil Nadu. The Simbu-starrer had generated a lot of pre-release buzz and that clearly reflected in the advance bookings online. The tickets for the first day were sold in big numbers in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu.

However, the financial issue between the financier and the producer did not settle even till the release of the movie. Hence, the early morning shows were cancelled leaving Simbu's crazy fans disappointed.

However, the issue was sorted out by noon and the first shows were screened after 1 pm in many theatres. This delay has hit the business of the Simbu's film. Nonetheless, the audience turn out remained solid for the noon and evening shows.

The early estimation coming from the trade experts indicate that AAA had collected over Rs 2.5 crore on the first day. However, it has to be seen how the movie will perform in the days to come, given the mixed reviews. The Ramzan holiday on Monday is a big advantage for the flick to attract cine-goers to theatres.

AAA is written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Shriya Saran and Tamannaah Bhatia are the female leads.