A string of 100-ft-tall hydrothermal vents has just been discovered in the Pacific Ocean
A series of previously unknown hydrothermal vents have been revealed in the poorly-explored Mariana Back-Arc south of Japan in the Pacific Ocean. It’s thought that the animals found clustering around these remote vents could include a host of new species. The vents are bristling with hairy snails, shrimps, crabs, mussels, limpets, squat lobsters, anemones and polychaete worms.
