You can now spend the night in Donald Trumps childhood home. It was recently listed on Airbnb for a nightly rate of $741. The Tudor-style home is in Jamaica Estates in Queens. Trump lived in this five-bedroom house until the age of 4.
A look inside Trumps childhood home
- August 22, 2017 13:47 IST
