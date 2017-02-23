- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
-
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Stockholm suburb hit by riots as police make drug arrest
A-List Insider: Chris Brown hit with restraining order, Katy Perrys Donald Trump dig at the Brits
IBTimes UK entertainment editor Toyin Owoseje looks at all the biggest celebrity stories of the week, featuring Katy Perry, Chris Brown and Kate Middleton.
