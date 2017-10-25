After the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, many are looking to Congress to pass comprehensive gun reform legislation. But gun rights advocates have long opposed increased regulation. Newsweek sat down with Alexander Roubian, President of the New Jersey 2nd Amendment Society to get the pro-gun rights perspective.
A gun rights advocate argues against gun control
- October 25, 2017 09:05 IST
