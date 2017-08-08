The remains of a man killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Centre have been identified nearly 16 years on, according to the city medical examiner.

The male victim is the 1,641st person to be identified out of a total of 2,753 people who died in the attack. His name was withheld at his family's request, the New York City medical examiner's office said.

Till date 40% of people, i.e., 1,112 people still remain unidentified nearly 16 years after the terror attack. The last time a victim was identified was March 2015.

The 9/11 attacks killed a total of nearly 3,000 people in New York, at the Pentagon and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

