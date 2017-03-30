Eight coaches of the Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express were derailed in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday, March 30, resulting in at least 22 people being injured. Given the manner of how the terror angle has come up in derailment cases in India in recent times, the police are reportedly looking into the matter.

Initial reports from the spot said that the derailment occurred at 2:07 am near the Mahoba station in Uttar Pradesh. Eight coaches of the train — which was bound for Delhi — went off the tracks, according to the chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway. The CPRO had initially said nine people were injured, but the number later rose to 12.

Indian Railways director general (Public Relations) Anil Saxena later clarified that the number of injured was 22, and that 19 of them had been discharged after initial treatment. As the morning wore on, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh to visit the derailment site and oversee the rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, helplines have been set up at the Jhansi, Gwalior, Banda, Hazrat Nizamuddin and other stations for the kin of passengers who were aboard the train.

Relief efforts

An accident relief train was rushed to the spot — between the Mahoba and Kulpahar stations — as soon as the authorities got news of the incident. The train was able to administer first-aid to the injured. As a result of the accident, several trains between Jhansi and Allahabad have been diverted.

The Railway Ministry has said three buses have been arranged to ferry the stranded passengers. It also said they have been served biscuits and water, with more aid and transport on the way.

Terror on tracks again?

Several top railway and administrative officials, including North Central Railway General manager NC Chauhan, have rushed to the spot. Efforts are on to determine the exact reason behind the derailment.

One angle they are bound to probe is whether this was a terror attack. Given the recent spate of derailments and train accidents in the country in the past few months, and how investigations revealed that they were terror attacks, this one too will come under the scanner for similar reasons.